EAM Jaishankar says India-China ties improving, but 2020 standoff remains turning point

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that relations between India and China have seen progress since October 2024, with both nations actively working to address various aspects of their bilateral ties that were impacted by past tensions.

In a conversation with Kyung-wha Kang from the Asia Society, Jaishankar highlighted that both countries are attempting to reverse some of the damage caused by actions taken in 2020 and rebuild their diplomatic relationship. He pointed out that, despite historical challenges, there has been progress in managing their ties over the years.

Reflecting on the history of India-China relations, Jaishankar noted that the two nations had a strained relationship following the 1962 war. He said it took India 14 years to send an ambassador back to China and another 12 years before an Indian Prime Minister visited Beijing.

However, from 1988 onwards, the two countries gradually rebuilt their relationship based on mutual understanding, even though the boundary issue remained unresolved.