Five J&K government employees sacked for alleged involvement in narcotics trade

SRINAGAR: The Government on Wednesday sacked five employees by invoking Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India for their alleged involvement in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases.
The five employees include Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Jamadar, Irrigation Division Shopian; Abdul Rashid Bhat, Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division Sumbal; Dilbag Singh, Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar; Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division Ramban, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, Ferozpora Basin, Irrigation division, Tangmarg.
The government issued five separate official orders describing the confiscated contraband and the time each accused spent in custody.
Gulzar Ahmad Dar was in possession of 9.9 kgs of poppy straw-like substance and was in judicial custody from April 1, 2023, to May 1, 2023, according to the order.
Another order stated that 1.5 kgs of ganja was recovered from Abdul Rashid Bhat and was in judicial custody from August 5, 2022, to October 31, 2022.
Another government order disclosed that 500 grams of heroin was recovered from Dilbag Singh and remained in judicial custody from November 17, 2020, to May 25, 2024.
Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Motorman, was arrested with 1 kgs charas in 2012. He remained in judicial custody from August 6, 2012, to March 17, 2022, the order stated.
Another government order disclosed that Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, was arrested with 128 grams of charas in 2020. He remained in judicial custody from March 1, 2020, to April 21, 2020.
The government has invoked Article 311 (2) of constitution of India to terminate service of the five employees with immediate effect. All five have been disqualified from future employment with the government.
Under the provisions (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.