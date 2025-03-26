Five J&K government employees sacked for alleged involvement in narcotics trade

SRINAGAR: The Government on Wednesday sacked five employees by invoking Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India for their alleged involvement in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) cases.

The five employees include Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Jamadar, Irrigation Division Shopian; Abdul Rashid Bhat, Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division Sumbal; Dilbag Singh, Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar; Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division Ramban, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, Ferozpora Basin, Irrigation division, Tangmarg.

The government issued five separate official orders describing the confiscated contraband and the time each accused spent in custody.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar was in possession of 9.9 kgs of poppy straw-like substance and was in judicial custody from April 1, 2023, to May 1, 2023, according to the order.

Another order stated that 1.5 kgs of ganja was recovered from Abdul Rashid Bhat and was in judicial custody from August 5, 2022, to October 31, 2022.