Former PM’s family and officials visit Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for memorial

Manmohan Singh’s eldest daughter Upinder Singh told this newspaper that there was no specific purpose but they wanted to visit the place with the Government officials. “We earlier visited the site and subsequently gave our consent (for allotment of land for the construction of the memorial) to the Government… The process of formation of the Trust (for the memorial of the former PM), is underway. Nothing is finalized yet,” she said. After a long wait, the family conveyed its acceptance to a piece of land, measuring about 10,000 square feet, offered for the construction of the memorial this month. The formal allotment of the land will be made once the family sets up the Trust.

Manmohan Singh passed away in December. While the ministry waited for the family’s approval, the engineer and architect of the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) carried out groundwork to facilitate the construction of the same. The mapping of the site was done and the design and other modalities were also discussed in the ministry. According to the officials, the CPWD will carry out the construction however expenses will be borne by the trust. The proposed cenotaph of the Singh will be identical to the memorials that already existed on the campus.