Former Zila Parishad member shot dead in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Kanke Chowk under Kanke police station in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The bike borne assailants opened fire on Tiger before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, Anil Tiger was standing near Kanke Chowk when the armed assailants targeted him. Soon after the attack, the criminals managed to escape.

Confirming the incident, Ranchi Rural SP said that Anil Tiger had been shot and that a probe is underway to identify and apprehend the criminals involved in it.