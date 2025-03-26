Gehlot vs Bhajanlal: Political storm erupts on social media amid accusations, AI remarks

JAIPUR: A major political storm has erupted in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot at the centre of a heated exchange.
The row, which has played out on social media platform X, stems from Gehlot’s recent remarks on artificial intelligence (AI) and Sharma’s accusations regarding his predecessor’s absence from the assembly.
During his visit to Bikaner for a Kisan Sammelan under the Rajasthan Diwas Festival, Sharma launched a scathing attack on Gehlot, accusing him of neglecting the assembly while remaining active on social media. “Gehlot has not attended the assembly even once, but he continues to stay in the headlines through X,” Sharma said.
He further added, “Politics is not just about tweeting, but about connecting with people, understanding their issues, and resolving them.” The Chief Minister also challenged Gehlot to review his own tenure, questioning what significant work had been done for the people of Rajasthan during his five-year rule.
Gehlot swiftly responded on X, hitting back by referencing an old tweet from Sharma. He pointed out that two and a half years ago, Sharma had protested against the Congress government, demanding millet procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Gehlot reminded him that the BJP had now been in power for nearly one and a half years and had promised millet procurement at MSP in its election manifesto. “When will the procurement actually begin?” Gehlot asked, sharing Sharma’s old tweet, where he had participated in the protest against the then Congress-led government.
Political analysts believe the controversy is linked to Gehlot’s recent tweet praising AI. In his post, he highlighted AI as a powerful tool for expanding knowledge and providing unbiased information.
His remarks were seen as a possible reference to X’s AI-powered tool, Grok, which has been a subject of debate, especially after some of its responses related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly unsettled BJP supporters.
Known for his strategic political remarks, Gehlot’s statement appeared to have struck a nerve, prompting Sharma’s criticism.
This is not the first time political leaders in Rajasthan have engaged in a digital battle.
Observers recall a similar Twitter spat between former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, which remained a hot topic in the state’s political circles.
The latest clash between Sharma and Gehlot only adds to the ongoing trend of political rivalries playing out on social media.