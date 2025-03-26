Gehlot vs Bhajanlal: Political storm erupts on social media amid accusations, AI remarks

JAIPUR: A major political storm has erupted in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot at the centre of a heated exchange.

The row, which has played out on social media platform X, stems from Gehlot’s recent remarks on artificial intelligence (AI) and Sharma’s accusations regarding his predecessor’s absence from the assembly.

During his visit to Bikaner for a Kisan Sammelan under the Rajasthan Diwas Festival, Sharma launched a scathing attack on Gehlot, accusing him of neglecting the assembly while remaining active on social media. “Gehlot has not attended the assembly even once, but he continues to stay in the headlines through X,” Sharma said.

He further added, “Politics is not just about tweeting, but about connecting with people, understanding their issues, and resolving them.” The Chief Minister also challenged Gehlot to review his own tenure, questioning what significant work had been done for the people of Rajasthan during his five-year rule.