Heat no barrier to bumper wheat production

NEW DELHI: A bumper wheat crop is expected this year though concerns have been raised over above-normal temperatures that could affect yields in some regions, according to the report of an experts’ committee set up by the government. On the back of an expected good wheat yield, the government is hopeful of achieving its public procurement target, which has been missing for the past three years.

Following the India Meteorological Department’s prediction of higher-than-normal temperatures in the Northwest region—where 65% of India’s wheat is produced—the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare constituted a team of experts to evaluate crop conditions in key wheat-producing states, including Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

After visiting these states, the committee submitted its findings to the government, concluding that there would be no heatwaves affecting wheat-producing areas and that overall production would be robust. “Our field estimates suggest that wheat production could exceed even the second estimate of 1,154.30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT),” PK Singh, agriculture commissioner, told this newspaper.

Contrary to earlier predictions, he said, no heatwave conditions were reported in the wheat-producing regions. “Early heatwave conditions were primarily observed in Gujarat and other non-wheat-producing regions. We were concerned that this might cause grain shrinkage and reduce production. However, our field visit findings indicate that the maximum temperature in the major wheat-producing Northwest region did not exceed 35 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures remained normal. The report concluded that production would be above expectations,” Singh added.