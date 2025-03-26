Himachal government signs MoU with UNESCO for education reforms

CHANDIGARH:The Himachal Pradesh Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to enhance the quality of education in the state.

The agreement was signed by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on behalf of the State Government and UNESCO Director and Representative Tim Curtis and Chief of Education Program Specialist Joyce Poan on behalf of the Organization in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under this collaboration, the UNESCO will support Himachal Pradesh in modernizing its education system by strengthening teaching methods, curricula, teacher training and assessment systems, aiming to equip students with 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication.