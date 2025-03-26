If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe: Yogi says minorities have been 'safest in UP since 2017'

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, speaking to ANI, said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

CM Yogi reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasizing that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. If there were riots here in UP before 2017, if Hindu shops were burning, then Muslim shops were also burning. If Hindu houses were burning, then Muslim houses were also burning. And after 2017, the riots stopped," he added.

"I am an ordinary citizen, a citizen of Uttar Pradesh. And I am a Yogi who wishes for everyone's happiness. I believe in everyone's support and development," the UP CM stated.