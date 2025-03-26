In a first, India chairs UN forum on narcotics, pledges to improve access to pain relief and palliative care

“Despite being one of the largest producers of morphine, India faces a significant gap between demand and supply,” said Dr. Chauhan.

She stated that less than 4% of patients requiring pain relief receive morphine, mainly due to stringent policies and limited access.

“Morphine consumption in India remains disproportionately low compared to global standards, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in distribution and accessibility,” she told this paper.

Dr. Parth Sharma, a researcher at the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR), who represented India as a member of the UNODC’s Young Doctors Network (YDN), a global network of doctors advocating for safe access to pain relief, said India has the potential to address the unmet gap in pain relief not only domestically but also globally.

“While India has specialized courses in palliative care, it urgently needs to incorporate pain management into its undergraduate medical curriculum,” said Dr. Sharma from ASAR, a non-profit that works toward research, awareness, and action on social issues.

A recent study published in the e-cancer journal said that a whopping 7 to 10 million Indians need palliative care annually. Still, fewer than 4% can access it due to various reasons, one of them being restrictive prescription policies for controlled pain medications, like morphine, and limited policy prioritization.

It also stated that, given the rising number of patients needing palliative care in the country, it is essential that drugs like morphine and other pain relievers be made available and accessible while avoiding diversion for non-medical use.

At the CND meeting, the India booth showcased a brochure and a presentation on morphine as a critical pain management opioid alongside traditional medicines like “Ahiphena Vati” and “Habbe Ahiphena.”

Dr. Chauhan said a notable highlight is India's progress in Controlled Poppy Straw (CPS) extraction technology, thus reducing reliance on raw opium while maintaining high production standards.

“This innovative approach enhances the availability of vital alkaloids like morphine and thebaine, crucial for pain relief in severe medical conditions,” she told this paper.

The CND is the principal policy-making body of the UN on drug-related matters. It is mandated to monitor global drug trends, support member states in formulating balanced policies, and oversee the implementation of the major international drug conventions. The CND is one of the functional commissions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and a governing body of the UNODC, headquartered in Vienna.

Dr. Sharma told this paper that at the Commission meeting, YDN issued a statement urging member nations to review and optimize national and sub-national policies related to controlled medicines and promote context-specific research to understand barriers to improving safe access to pain relief.

“India’s active participation extended to addressing global concerns about synthetic opioids and drug trafficking. By leveraging INCB platforms and fostering international collaborations, India is driving evidence-based policymaking to counter drug-related challenges,” added Dr. Chauhan.

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) is the independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions.