India, China firm up border management

NEW DELHI: India and China have decided to strengthen diplomatic mechanisms to advance border management and examine modalities to resume cross-border cooperation, including on trans-border rivers and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

“The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

Both neighbours, working to normalise their ties strained by border tensions, stated that the meeting in Beijing took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. It “reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas,” the ministry said, adding that “peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations”.