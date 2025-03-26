India successfully tests vertically launched short range missile with low altitude capability

BHUBANESWAR: India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the vertically launched short range surface to air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence test facility off the Odisha coast.

Indigenously developed by DRDO, the missile was test-fired from a land-based vertical launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude.

Defence sources said the canisterised missile neutralised the aerial target at a very low altitude. The missile validated the near-boundary-low altitude capability of the missile system.

“The target was completely destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range, and establishing the missile’s agility, reliability and pin-point accuracy,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

The missile was test-fired by DRDO in collaboration with the Indian Navy with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration. It was a part of a user associate trial to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system.