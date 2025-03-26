Indian agriculture needs a modern approach amid shifting dietary patterns: NITI Aayog member

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Chand, a member of the government's think tank NITI Aayog, stated that Indian agriculture requires a fresh and updated approach due to significant changes in the sector over the past decade.

He highlighted a noticeable shift in dietary patterns, with people increasingly choosing more diverse and potentially healthier food options. Chand stressed the need for greater investment in research and development focused on creating more nutritious crops.

"Grain consumption in India has decreased by 15%, while fruit and vegetable consumption has risen by 7%," Chand noted during the Agri Input Conclave organized by the industry body PHDCCI.

He emphasised the importance of a modernised approach to agriculture, as the landscape has evolved considerably in recent years.

"Farmers should not only focus on increasing the minimum support price; they should also seek government support for factors that drive growth, such as research and development, technology, monitoring systems for counterfeit seeds, and fostering a competitive market," he added.