Indian agriculture needs a modern approach amid shifting dietary patterns: NITI Aayog member

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Chand, a member of the government's think tank NITI Aayog, stated that Indian agriculture requires a fresh and updated approach due to significant changes in the sector over the past decade.
He highlighted a noticeable shift in dietary patterns, with people increasingly choosing more diverse and potentially healthier food options. Chand stressed the need for greater investment in research and development focused on creating more nutritious crops.
"Grain consumption in India has decreased by 15%, while fruit and vegetable consumption has risen by 7%," Chand noted during the Agri Input Conclave organized by the industry body PHDCCI.
He emphasised the importance of a modernised approach to agriculture, as the landscape has evolved considerably in recent years.
"Farmers should not only focus on increasing the minimum support price; they should also seek government support for factors that drive growth, such as research and development, technology, monitoring systems for counterfeit seeds, and fostering a competitive market," he added.
Chand pointed out that agricultural product prices have risen by 30% over the past decade, providing benefits to farmers. Additionally, the government has prioritised the preparation of soil health cards for each farmer to optimize the use of agrochemical inputs.
At the National Agri Input Conclave 2025, Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, encouraged farmers to test their soil to better understand its specific needs.
Dr R G Agarwal, Chair of the PHDCCI's Agribusiness Committee, highlighted the significance of research and proposed three key measures to empower farmers: providing proper training, ensuring fair pricing, and addressing the issue of counterfeit pesticides in the market. He urged farmers to purchase only from sources that provide a QR code for authenticity.