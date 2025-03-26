Jharkhand: Murder accused out on bail face social boycott

RANCHI: A panchayat body in the Tarwan village of Koderma district has reportedly imposed a social boycott on three members of a family accused in a double murder case even though they have been granted bail by a court.

Village residents Dilip Yadav, his wife Jaswa Devi and their son Rajesh Yadav stand accused of killing one Suman Devi and her eight-year-old son, Prem Kumar, in a property-related dispute in August last year. Suman’s father, Tipan Mahto, had lodged an FIR against the family in this regard last August.

A panchayat meeting was convened by the head of the village, Devendra Yadav, on Sunday in the presence of at least one member from each household there. “Looking at the attitude of the accused since the grant of bail, the panchayat was forced to take the decision unanimously,” stated the mukhiya, Raj Kumar Yadav.