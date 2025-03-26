J&K police raid separatist leaders' residences in UAPA cases

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Sopore, including at the residences of separatist leaders as part of its ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police spokesperson said the cases pertain to banned organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (Masrat Alam Group), and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah Group).

"The searches were carried out in connection with suspected members of these proscribed organisations and in furtherance of investigations in the FIR No. 15/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA and Sections 121, 121A of the IPC at Police Station Rajbagh, Srinagar; FIR No. 04/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Saddar and FIR No. 03/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Shaheed Gunj," the spokesperson said.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Hurriyat leader Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat at Botingoo, Sopore in north Kashmir and simultaneously at his Srinagar residence in Wazir Bagh, Rajbagh. The separatist group Muslim Conference led by Prof Bhat has been banned by the centre

The police spokesperson said a search was also carried out at the residence of detained separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with FIR No. 04/2024.

Shabir Shah is lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail and his party DFP has been banned by the centre.