Karni Sena activists attack SP MP's house in Agra over remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga

LUCKNOW: Over a thousand Karni Sena members allegedly arrived on a bulldozer and attacked the house of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra on Wednesday noon protesting his statement wherein he had called Rana Sanga a ‘traitor.’
The attackers allegedly raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and pelted stones, injuring several police personnel in the process. They also allegedly ransacked furniture outside MP’s house and vandalised at least ten cars parked nearby while they attempted to enter the premises by smashing the gate.
At the time of incident, the MP was in Delhi attending the Parliament session.
Interestingly, an event with UP CM Yogi Adityanath as chief guest was being held at some distance from the MP’s residence.
The attack on SP MP Suman is suspected to have been a reaction to a controversial statement he had made in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, questioning the 'patriotic credentials' of Rajput king Rana Sanga.
In response to the ongoing debate over the alleged ‘extremism’ perpetrated by Mughal emperors like Babur and Aurangzeb, Suman had said that Indian Muslims did not consider Babur their ideal.
“They follow Muhammad Saheb and the Sufi tradition. However, I want to ask, who brought Babur here? It was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi. So, if that’s the case, then Hindus must be descendants of the traitor Sanga. We criticise Babur, but why do we not criticise Rana Sanga?,” the MP had asked the upper house.
The MP has since faced heavy backlash from right-wing Hindu groups such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Karni Sena.
Karni Sena activists started assembling at Etmadpur crossing since 10 am and then marched to the MP’s house in the Hariparwat locality.
They allegedly attempted to storm the house’s main gate, but the police resisted their efforts. Three policemen were injured in the attack.
While the police authorities were trying to take control of the situation, Samajwadi party workers arrived on the spot to confront Karni Sena activists.
In the meantime, to quell to protests and disperse the protestors, the district police personnel had to use a mild lathi charge on the crowd. Some of the protestors were arrested as well.
“After dispersing the protesting crowd, additional police force has been deployed in the nearby areas to ensure peace. A few arrests have been made, but they will be released soon,” said Alok Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hariparwat police station.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aditya said that an FIR would be registered and strict action would follow against the troublemakers after identifying them from the CCTV footage of the area.
Justifying the attack, Okendra Rana, the youth wing chief of the Karni Sena, said that Karni Sena activists would write the name of their revered war hero Rana Sanga on every brick in Suman’s house.
“He has used humiliating words against the icons of Hindu society. If anyone will inflict insults at our leaders, this time, we will not forgive him,” said Okendra Rana.
As per the historical references, Rana Sanga, a member of the Sisodia clan of Suryavanshi Rajputs, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528. He led a Rajput alliance against Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in the Indian subcontinent, but was defeated at the Battle of Khanwa. This defeat was a decisive moment that consolidated Mughal control over the region.
Attacking Suman over his remarks against Rana Sanga, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that only someone with a “trivial intellect” and a “small heart” could have made such comments against the great Rajpur king.