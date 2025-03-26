Karni Sena activists attack SP MP's house in Agra over remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga

LUCKNOW: Over a thousand Karni Sena members allegedly arrived on a bulldozer and attacked the house of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra on Wednesday noon protesting his statement wherein he had called Rana Sanga a ‘traitor.’

The attackers allegedly raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and pelted stones, injuring several police personnel in the process. They also allegedly ransacked furniture outside MP’s house and vandalised at least ten cars parked nearby while they attempted to enter the premises by smashing the gate.

At the time of incident, the MP was in Delhi attending the Parliament session.

Interestingly, an event with UP CM Yogi Adityanath as chief guest was being held at some distance from the MP’s residence.

The attack on SP MP Suman is suspected to have been a reaction to a controversial statement he had made in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, questioning the 'patriotic credentials' of Rajput king Rana Sanga.

In response to the ongoing debate over the alleged ‘extremism’ perpetrated by Mughal emperors like Babur and Aurangzeb, Suman had said that Indian Muslims did not consider Babur their ideal.