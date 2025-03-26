Lok Sabha extends tenure of JPC on One Nation One Election till monsoon session

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday extended the tenure of the parliamentary committee scrutinising the two bills for simultaneous elections till the first day of the last week of Parliament’s Monsoon session.

Joint Committee of Parliament chairman P P Chaudhary moved the motion for the extension in the House, and it was passed by a voice vote. The Lok Sabha secretary general also informed the House that a new member from the upper house was being included in the panel. The 39-member committee had a vacancy following the resignation of YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha.

The “One Nation One Election” (ONOE) committee was constituted in the last winter session and its term was to end on the first day of the last week of the ongoing session.