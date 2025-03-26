Maritime matters for India & Singapore

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Tuesday to cooperate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) said, “Under the LOl, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort and working towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.”