Maritime matters for India & Singapore

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Tuesday to cooperate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) said, “Under the LOl, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort and working towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.”
The LOl was inked by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and R Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary, MOPSW from the Indian side. It was witnessed by Dri Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Transport Singapore, and Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India.
India is a leading player in information technology, with the potential to become a major producer and exporter of green marine fuels. As a key transhipment and bunkering hub, Singapore also supports a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem. “The Singapore-India GDSC, when established, will enhance collaboration from both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero Greenhouse Gas emission technologies,” said the ministry.