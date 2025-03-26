No way to run the House: Rahul Gandhi hits out at LS Speaker, says not allowed to speak

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of stifling the voice of the Opposition, claiming that he has not been allowed to speak in the House for the past several days. His remarks come amid ongoing disruptions and heated exchanges in Parliament.

"I don't know what is going on...I requested him to let me speak but he (Speaker) just ran away. This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak...he said something unsubstantiated about me...he adjourned the House, there was no need," he said.

"There is a convention that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak. However, whenever I stand to speak, I am not allowed. I don't know how the House is functioning. We are not being allowed to say what we want," Gandhi said. He further added, "The whole spirit of democracy is being compromised. I have been sitting silently, yet I was not given the opportunity to speak. There is no place for the Opposition... only for the government. The Prime Minister spoke about the Kumbh Mela, I wanted to speak too but was denied the chance."