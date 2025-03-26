Opposition parties slam Punjab budget, ask where is Rs 1000 per month for women as promised by AAP

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the fourth budget presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in Punjab, the opposition Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as farmer leaders accused the government of neglecting critical issues and failing to deliver on key promises, especially the monthly allowance for women.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the budget a plethora of lies and deceitfulness. "It has been an extremely disappointing budget. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has disregarded all the sections of the state including women, farmers, service class, students and the business community," said Bajwa.

Bajwa said that Punjab has been the second-most debt-ridden state in the country under three years of the AAP regime. In the upcoming Financial Year (2025-26), the AAP government will raise a loan of Rs 49,900 crore. Consequently, the state’s outstanding debt will be Rs 3.96 lakh crore by the end of the next FY. When the AAP got hold of power in March 2022, the outstanding debt in Punjab was Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Is this what FM Cheema was boasting about, he asked.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Budget 2025 presented by the AAP government had neither any substance nor any vision. "This is a one of the most defeatist budgets any government can prepare and present as the AAP appears to have reconciled to its imminent defeat and exit, hence has decided not to provide any relief to the people of Punjab," Warring said, while remarking, “it appears to be a preemptive revenge on Punjabis.”

He asked the government what happened to the “repeated promise” of Rs 1000 monthly cash assistance to the women of the state. The government should at least have been sincere towards women and started providing the monthly cash assistance to them, he added.

Warring also referred to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which the government had notified earlier but has not implemented so far.