Over 80 per cent of disabled people lack health insurance in India: Survey

NEW DELHI: Over 80 per cent of people with disability, especially those who have Haemophilia and multiple disabilities, in the country, lack health insurance, while 42 per cent have not even heard of the central government’s flagship programme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a latest nationwide survey has found.

The survey, conducted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), a disability rights group, surveyed 5,000 people with disabilities living in 34 states and union territories, said that people with disability (PwD) face systemic barriers, unequal access to health insurance, and deep disparities in representation.

Calling for urgent attention and policy changes to ensure universal access to healthcare benefits for persons with disabilities, the survey advocated for the inclusion of all persons with disabilities under the PM-JAY without income and age restrictions.

Moreover, the survey flagged gender discrimination against women, with many finding themselves outside the health insurance coverage.

But what stood out in the survey was that a staggering 80.5% of respondents did not have health insurance from either private or government providers.