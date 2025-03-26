Punjab considers ban on energy drinks for minors over health risks

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government is considering a ban on energy drinks for minors, potentially making it the first state in India to implement such a restriction.

Sources said that the government views energy drinks as both addictive and a potential health risk due to their high caffeine and taurine content. Many children are reportedly getting addicted to these drinks for an instant high. The caffeine levels in these beverages are nearly three times higher than in regular aerated colas, exceeding permissible limits. State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has approved the ban.

School canteens as well as shops located near schools will be banned from selling such energy drinks.

Before issuing a notification, the government is seeking legal vetting to ensure the ban is legally tenable, as Punjab could be the first state to impose such a restriction.

"The legal experts are examining how to make the ban legally tenable before a notification is issued, as Punjab might be the first state to impose such a ban. In some countries, these drinks are banned for children below 15 years,’’ said an official.

The issue was discussed by Singh with the cabinet panel overseeing the state's war on drugs. During his recent school visits, the minister found that students were getting addicted to energy drinks, priced at around Rs 20 per bottle, and also to "strawberry quick" a form of crystal meth resembling strawberry candies.

Singh highlighted that drug addiction was starting at the school level and the government would ensure that the sale of such drinks is banned.

"There are some energy drinks in the market that have very high concentrations of caffeine which can lead to spike in heartbeat, anxiety, gastric conditions, and deterioration of cardiovascular health. There are World Health Organization (WHO) directions against the consumption of these drinks by those under 18 years of age,’’ he said.