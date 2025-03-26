Ranchi Diary | Jharkhand government seeks Rs 1,500-cr loan from RBI

In a first, state to build skywalks for tourists

Jharkhand will soon become the third state in the country to build glass bridges and skywalks at three major tourist spots across the state. The glass bridges will be constructed at Dassam Falls and Hundru Falls in Ranchi district as well as Magnolia Point and Koel View Point in Netarhat. These glass bridges and skywalks will be built along the lines of the one constructed in Bihar’s Rajgir. The tourism department has ensured that sufficient land is available for the project and has got in touch with the consultancy firm engaged in the construction of the glass bridge in Rajgir.

Speaker calls for law to regulate private schools

Expressing concerns about the unregulated fee structure at private schools in the state, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato called for a fresh law to regulate the same. Education Minister Ramdas Soren stated that various committees already exist at both school and district levels to oversee the fee structure and noted that any legal measures to be taken would be based on recommendations from these bodies. The concern was first flagged by Hazaribagh MLA Pradip Prasad, who sought to know why a law shouldn’t be enacted to rein in practices that burden parents financially.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com