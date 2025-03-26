Ranchi Diary | Jharkhand government seeks Rs 1,500-cr loan from RBI

The Jharkhand government has sought a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure a smooth run for development schemes in the state under the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. According to government sources, Jharkhand Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar has sent a request letter to the Reserve Bank of India in this regard. There’s a provision under the FRBM for the states to take loans up to 3% of GSDP from the RBI. The state will get this loan at an annual interest rate of 6.92% and repay the loan amount in the next three years.
In a first, state to build skywalks for tourists
Jharkhand will soon become the third state in the country to build glass bridges and skywalks at three major tourist spots across the state. The glass bridges will be constructed at Dassam Falls and Hundru Falls in Ranchi district as well as Magnolia Point and Koel View Point in Netarhat. These glass bridges and skywalks will be built along the lines of the one constructed in Bihar’s Rajgir. The tourism department has ensured that sufficient land is available for the project and has got in touch with the consultancy firm engaged in the construction of the glass bridge in Rajgir.
Speaker calls for law to regulate private schools
Expressing concerns about the unregulated fee structure at private schools in the state, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato called for a fresh law to regulate the same. Education Minister Ramdas Soren stated that various committees already exist at both school and district levels to oversee the fee structure and noted that any legal measures to be taken would be based on recommendations from these bodies. The concern was first flagged by Hazaribagh MLA Pradip Prasad, who sought to know why a law shouldn’t be enacted to rein in practices that burden parents financially.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com