SC stays Allahabad HC's order on rape case, says observations depict total insensitiveness, inhuman approach

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the observations made in an order of the Allahabad High Court which said mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

The bench issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others seeking their responses in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the high court's March 17 order.

The Supreme Court had taken cognisance on its own.