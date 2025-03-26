Nation

SC stays Allahabad HC's order on rape case, says observations depict total insensitiveness, inhuman approach

The bench also issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others seeking their responses in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the high court's March 17 order.
Supreme Court of India in New DelhiPhoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the observations made in an order of the Allahabad High Court which said mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

The bench issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others seeking their responses in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the high court's March 17 order.

The Supreme Court had taken cognisance on its own.

The high court on March 17 had ruled that mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the 'pyjama' string do not amount to offence of rape but such offence falls under the ambit of assault or use of criminal force against any woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked.

In this case, according to the prosecution, the accused, Pawan and Akash, allegedly grabbed the breasts of the 11-year-old victim. Thereafter, one of them broke the string of her pyjama and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert.

However, before they could proceed further, the intervention of passers-by forced them to flee, leaving the victim behind.

Such a ruling has no place in society: Union WCD Minister Annapurna Devi on Allahabad HC order
