Waqf Amendment Bill sparks protest in Bihar before assembly polls, Muslim organisations stage dharna

PATNA: Several Muslim organisations, under the aegis of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, staged a protest in Bihar’s capital on Wednesday against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The demonstration drew support from the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM also expressed solidarity with the protestors.

The protest, held at Gardanibagh, the designated protest site in Patna, has gained momentum with just eight months left before the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year. The Bill seeks to redefine the management of Waqf properties, which are valued at Rs 9.4 lakh crore across the country.

Political activities picked up after news spread that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his younger son, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, were arriving at the protest site.