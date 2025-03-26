Waqf Amendment Bill sparks protest in Bihar before assembly polls, Muslim organisations stage dharna

PATNA: Several Muslim organisations, under the aegis of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, staged a protest in Bihar’s capital on Wednesday against the Waqf Amendment Bill.
The demonstration drew support from the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM also expressed solidarity with the protestors.
The protest, held at Gardanibagh, the designated protest site in Patna, has gained momentum with just eight months left before the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year. The Bill seeks to redefine the management of Waqf properties, which are valued at Rs 9.4 lakh crore across the country.
Political activities picked up after news spread that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his younger son, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, were arriving at the protest site.
Despite his frail health, Lalu managed to reach the stage, prompting chants of "Lalu Yadav Zindabad" from the crowd. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I have come to extend my support to your agitation against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill.”
Tejashwi interrupted, reiterating RJD’s long-standing support for the Muslim community. “We stand solidly behind you on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter whether we are in power or not. Our commitment will not change. We will fight against the forces that try to weaken the Constitution and constitutional institutions. We will fight both inside the House and outside.” He also interacted with some leaders of the Muslim organisations before leaving.
Their visit to the protest site came just days after RJD hosted an Iftar party at the residence of former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, which was attended by several members of the Muslim community.
However, the same Muslim organisations had boycotted the Iftar hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his 1 Anne Marg residence.
Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also extended his support to the protestors. During his visit to Gardanibagh, he reiterated his commitment to giving 40 tickets to Muslim candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.
AIMIM’s Bihar president, Akhtarul Iman, also voiced opposition to the Bill, stating that it would threaten the rights of the Waqf Board. On the other hand, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi accused the Opposition of spreading rumours and creating confusion among Muslims regarding the Bill.