Blame it on bots: US Embassy in India cancels 2000 visa applications

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy in India cancelled over 2,000 visa applications due to fraud-related activities. The embassy identified significant violations in the appointment system, caused by “bad actors” or bots, and subsequently suspended their accounts.

“Consular Team India is canceling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers who violate our scheduling policies,” the US Embassy posted on social media platform 'X'.

“Effective immediately, we are canceling these appointments and suspending the associated accounts' scheduling privileges,” the embassy said.