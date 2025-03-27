Char Dham: No VIP darshan in first month for ‘better crowd management’

DEHRADUN : In a move to facilitate the Char Dham Yatra set to begin in April, the Uttarakhand government has announced the suspension of VIP darshan arrangements for the first month of the pilgrimage season.

“This decision aims to ensure a smoother experience for all devotees. VIPs who wish to participate in the yatra can do so as ordinary pilgrims,” a government spokesperson said. “The initiative is expected to promote inclusivity and allow all devotees to experience the sacred journey on an equal footing,” said the spokesperson.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said extensive arrangements are being made this year to manage the crowd at the shrines. “To control the influx of pilgrims, VIP darshan will not be permitted during the initial month of the yatra,” he said.

“Under the protocol, we have to restrict ordinary devotees during VIP arrivals at the time of darshan. That will not be the case this time. The administration makes decisions based on the situation. If the administration feels that the crowd at the shrines is manageable, then we may reconsider the VIP darshan,” Pandey said.