Defence Ministry inks Rs 6,900-cr deal to buy towed artillery guns, vehicles

NEW DELHI: In order to enhance the offensive long-range firepower of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed contracts for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high-mobility 6x6 gun towing vehicles at a cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

The ATAGS and the high-mobility vehicles will be procured from Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited, respectively.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi. Dwelling on the significance of the move, the MoD explained, “The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the artillery regiments, enhancing operational readiness.”