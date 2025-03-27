ED raid on Bihar chief engineer’s residence yields crores in cash

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the residential premises of Bihar Building Construction Department’s chief engineer, Tarini Das, in connection with a money laundering case linked to a tender scam.
The raids were carried out at multiple locations linked to Das, including his residence in Purnendu Nagar near Phulwarisharif. The operation, which began early in the morning, was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.
Sources revealed that crores of rupees were recovered from Das’s house, prompting officials to requisition four cash counting machines to the chief minister’s residence to tally the seized money.
Das, who retired from service in October last year, was reinstated to his previous post under unclear circumstances. He has been accused of facilitating tenders for contractors in exchange for substantial sums of money.
The fresh searches are connected to the ED’s ongoing investigation into a money laundering case involving IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, who was arrested last year and remains lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna. Hans was charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav was also arrested in connection with the same case from a resort in New Delhi. The Patna Police had seized a substantial amount of wealth belonging to Yadav, which was later handed over to the Special Vigilance Unit.
The ED’s action has sparked a political row, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launching a scathing attack on the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “The officials are plundering public money as the CM is mentally not stable,” he told the media.
“There is no control over the officials in the Nitish Kumar government. Money is taken for transfers and postings. Everybody is aware of how government offices are functioning in Bihar these days. But these illegal practices will stop when RJD comes to power,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Darbhanga and State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi defended the government’s stance, asserting that the crackdown demonstrated a commitment to good governance. “Those found to be involved in corruption will not be spared, whosoever they may be,” he said.
He, however, added, “No one is being framed or spared. The government is maintaining zero tolerance on corruption.”