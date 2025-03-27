Four special needs children die, at least 35 fall sick at Lucknow government rehabilitation centre; probe on

LUCKNOW: Four special needs children died and at least 35 were taken ill after having diarrhoea-like symptoms due to suspected contamination of water.
Of the 35 children admitted to different hospitals including Lok Bandhu hospital, King Georges’ Medical University, Balrampur hospital and Thakurganj TB Hospital, the condition of 20 is stated to be critical.
The incident came to the fore at Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grah Visheshikrit, a shelter home for children with special needs. It houses a total of 146 children.
The officials of the shelter home did not report the incident for the first three days and it came to light only when one of the victims died at King Georges’ Medical University on late Wednesday evening.
As the children started falling ill, 25 were admitted to Lok Bandhu hospital, six were taken to Thakurganj TB hospital and four to Balrampur hospital.
As per Dr Rajeev Dixit, Chief Medical Superintendent, Lok Bandhu Hospital, all the children were suffering from diarrhoea and were acute dehydration.
Getting the information, all the senior officials of district administration including DM Vishakh G, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob and Principal Secretary Leena Jauhari reached Lok Bandhu hospital and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
As per the sources in the shelter home, the children started feeling the discomfort after having dinner on March 23.
“Between March 23 and March 26, 35 children were admitted in different hospitals,” said a source adding that on March 24, a girl Deepa, 15, succumbed at Lok Bandhu Hospital followed by a boy Suraj, 12, in Balrampur hospital and Shivank, 15, at Thakurganj hospital.
On March 26, Renu, 13, died and two children Gopal and Lucky were referred to KGMU in critical condition.
“Since March 23, 25 children have been admitted with us with symptoms of dehydration, vomiting. After tests, some children were diagnosed with anaemia and renal dysfunction. Two children, about 16 years of age, died during treatment,” Dr Rajiv Dixit, Chief Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital, said.
He also said that two children, in critical condition, were admitted to King George Medical University and Balrampur Hospital. Dr Dixit needed special care as they had co-morbidities and mental disability.
The shelter home is run on PPP model in collaboration with state government.
It houses children with mental weakness, orphans and destitutes in the age group of 10-18 years.
Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak who also holds the medical and health portfolio, said that the condition of all the children was stable. Some of them were discharged.
“I am keeping a vigil on their condition and the situation is under control,” said Pathak. At present, 16 children are recuperating at Lok Bandhu hospital, two each at KGMU and Balrampur hospital, rest were discharged.