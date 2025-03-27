Friday namaz on roads, rooftops gatherings prohibited for safety: Sambhal police

SAMBHAL: There is no restriction on offering namaz in Sambhal in the traditional manner but gathering in large numbers on rooftops has been prohibited to prevent accidents, top police officials said on Thursday.

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain tense since November 24 last year when violence erupted in the city's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire while several people including police personnel sustained injuries.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said clear instructions have been issued to ensure that namaz is offered only at designated Eidgahs and mosques, and not on roads.

Bishnoi said a security strategy has been put in place for Friday, with the deployment of 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF). The force will be stationed across key locations, and their deployment will be adjusted according to the situation.

He said a meeting with police personnel was held to ensure a smooth and peaceful gathering. He said crowd management is a priority and measures have been taken to prevent large congregations at a single location.

"People have been advised to offer namaz at their local Eidgahs instead of assembling in large numbers at one place. Namaz on roads will not be permitted," he said.

A peace committee meeting was also conducted to address any concerns from the community. Authorities have ensured the cleanliness of Eidgahs, roads and drainage systems.