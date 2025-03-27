Government doctors go on three-day strike in Bihar, OPD services come to standstill

PATNA: Outpatient Department (OPD) services in government hospitals across Bihar came to a standstill on Thursday as doctors began a three-day agitation in protest against biometric attendance, administrative harassment, and severe staff shortages.
The strike, led by the Bihar Health Services Association (BHSA), left economically weaker patients struggling to access medical care. Many were seen moving from one hospital to another in search of help. Emergency services, however, were not affected.
BHSA office-bearers stated that the introduction of biometric attendance, ongoing harassment by the administration, and staff shortages in government hospitals have been major concerns for the association, with the government failing to address their grievances.
Initially, the association had planned the agitation for three days. “We will intensify the protest if our demands are not met. So far, there has been no response from the government. The agitation will end on March 29,” an office-bearer said on condition of anonymity.
Dr Vinay, another BHSA office-bearer, highlighted that doctors in remote districts such as Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Madhubani have been subjected to harassment by senior district officials. “Their salaries were withheld, and they were harassed,” he added.
The association also raised concerns over the lack of security for doctors working in remote areas, claiming that they often face threats and even physical assaults from patients' attendants in government hospitals. “Such incidents have become routine in Bihar these days,” they said.
As OPD services remained disrupted, many patients were forced to return home without treatment. Sanjay Kumar, who had brought his mother, Lakho Devi, to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna, said, “We had to return home without any help as the OPD was shut.”
State Health Minister Mangal Pandey was unavailable for comment. A senior health department official said the strike had come to the department’s notice. “Adequate steps are being taken to restore OPD services in government hospitals,” he claimed.