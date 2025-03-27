Government doctors go on three-day strike in Bihar, OPD services come to standstill

PATNA: Outpatient Department (OPD) services in government hospitals across Bihar came to a standstill on Thursday as doctors began a three-day agitation in protest against biometric attendance, administrative harassment, and severe staff shortages.

The strike, led by the Bihar Health Services Association (BHSA), left economically weaker patients struggling to access medical care. Many were seen moving from one hospital to another in search of help. Emergency services, however, were not affected.

BHSA office-bearers stated that the introduction of biometric attendance, ongoing harassment by the administration, and staff shortages in government hospitals have been major concerns for the association, with the government failing to address their grievances.

Initially, the association had planned the agitation for three days. “We will intensify the protest if our demands are not met. So far, there has been no response from the government. The agitation will end on March 29,” an office-bearer said on condition of anonymity.