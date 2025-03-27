Gujarat shuts 54 government primary schools across 33 districts as student numbers plunge

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government informed the Assembly on February 25, 2025, that 54 government primary schools across 33 districts had been shut down in the past two years due to plummeting student enrollment.

The disclosure, made by Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education Minister, came in response to a question by Congress MLA Kirit Patel (Patan), exposing a deepening education crisis in the state.

Schools Vanishing Across Districts

Devbhoomi Dwarka led the shutdowns with nine closures, followed by Aravalli (7), Amreli (6), and Porbandar (6)—each grappling with a sharp decline in student numbers.

Junagadh recorded four closures, while Chhota Udepur, Kutch, and Rajkot saw three schools shut down each, signaling the widespread impact.

Kheda, Jamnagar, and Navsari followed with two closures per district, further tightening the noose on struggling institutions. The crisis didn’t spare Bhavnagar, Dang, Gir Somnath, Mahesana, Panchmahal, Surat, and Surendranagar, each losing one primary school, underscoring a grim picture of shrinking educational access.

Single-Classroom Schools and Crumbling Infrastructure

Beyond school closures, infrastructure woes continue to haunt Gujarat’s education system. In February 2024, the government admitted in the Assembly that 341 primary schools were operating with just one room, responding to a query from Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar. Justifying the appalling conditions, officials blamed low student and teacher numbers, arguing that fewer classrooms were necessary. However, the situation is exacerbated by the demolition of dilapidated rooms, with authorities citing a lack of available land as the reason new classrooms cannot be built, leaving students crammed into single-room facilities with no solution in sight.