Indian Army conducts Integrated Multi-Domain exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Indian Army’s Kolkata, West Bengal-based Eastern Command has carried out a joint Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise in the Eastern Theatre.

"The exercise, named Exercise Prachand Prahaar, was carried out 'deep in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh' from 25 to 27 March 2025 and brought together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other elements of the Indian Armed Forces in a synergised combat drill designed to simulate future warfare," said the Army on Thursday.

“Carried out under the aegis of the Eastern Command, the exercise showcased the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, strike capabilities, and multi-domain operational planning. Cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were employed to achieve total situational awareness and rapid target engagement," the Army added.

Once simulated targets were identified, they were swiftly neutralised through coordinated strikes using fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and armed helicopters—all executed in an electronically contested environment that simulated modern battlefield conditions.

Elaborating about the current exercise, the Army said “integrated tri-service drill builds on the momentum of Exercise Poorvi Prahar held in November 2024, which focused primarily on the integrated application of aviation assets.”