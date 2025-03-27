Indian Army conducts Integrated Multi-Domain exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Indian Army’s Kolkata, West Bengal-based Eastern Command has carried out a joint Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise in the Eastern Theatre.
"The exercise, named Exercise Prachand Prahaar, was carried out 'deep in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh' from 25 to 27 March 2025 and brought together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other elements of the Indian Armed Forces in a synergised combat drill designed to simulate future warfare," said the Army on Thursday.
“Carried out under the aegis of the Eastern Command, the exercise showcased the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, strike capabilities, and multi-domain operational planning. Cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were employed to achieve total situational awareness and rapid target engagement," the Army added.
Once simulated targets were identified, they were swiftly neutralised through coordinated strikes using fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and armed helicopters—all executed in an electronically contested environment that simulated modern battlefield conditions.
Elaborating about the current exercise, the Army said “integrated tri-service drill builds on the momentum of Exercise Poorvi Prahar held in November 2024, which focused primarily on the integrated application of aviation assets.”
“Exercise Prachand Prahaar has now taken that concept further by validating a fully integrated approach to surveillance, command and control, and precision firepower across the three services.”
Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, reviewed the exercise and commended the troops for their operational excellence and high degree of professionalism.
The important Eastern Command of Army, apart from the Counter Insurgency in the area, also handles the 1346 kilometers long Line of Actual Control including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
This command has three corps 33 Corps (Sikkim), 4 Corps (Kameng Sector) and 3 Corps (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) to handle the LAC. The IAF has its Shillong, Meghalaya-based Eastern Command looking after the Eastern Sector.
The Chinese thrust during the 1962 war was towards Arunachal Pradesh. While the entire 1,126 km long LAC along the state is sensitive, it has, as per the sources, six disputed areas: Asapila, Longzu, Bisa and Majha in Upper Subansiri District and Tulung-la and Yangtse in Tawang District.
Also, there are four sensitive areas: Fishtail 1 and Fishtail 2 and Thag la and Dichu. The state also houses one of the most revered places: Tawang Monastery.
Arunachal Pradesh, where the exercise took place, is generally divided into Kameng area on the west and Rest of Arunachal Pradesh. Till 2010, there was only one Army division for the entire RALP, but now a major deployment of the 3 Corps is responsible for the LAC.
The Ministry of Home Affairs data fixes the length of the Line of Actual Control as 3,488 km long. It is an undemarcated border between India and China where both countries exercise actual control on the ground and have differing perceptions.
The exercise, highlighted by the Army, stands as a testament to the Indian Armed Forces’ growing emphasis on jointness, technological superiority, and readiness to tackle multi-domain threats. It reinforces India’s resolve to deter and, if necessary, decisively respond to any emerging security challenge along its strategic frontiers.