Kolkata Diary | Jogging at Hyde Park: Didi’s day out in London

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to London has grabbed many eyeballs. She has been out and about, from going out jogging at Hyde Park in a white saree and slippers to surprising officials at the Indian Embassy in London during a meeting by singing a Rabindra Sangeet. During the meeting, Mamata appealed to the representatives of British Airways to introduce a direct flight from Kolkata to London. She stressed that London is not too far away from Kolkata. “We need a direct flight from London. I came to London from Kolkata, spending 18 hours. It could be easier,” she said.

TMC MLA defends Ghosh amid controversy

Days after former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh lost his cool during a confrontation with female protesters in Kharagpur and threatened to choke them, he has found some unexpected support from a Trinamool leader. As the controversy over Ghosh’s behaviour rages on, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Tuesday suggested that the BJP veteran’s anger stemmed from his displacement in the saffron party, saying, “Someone who is cornered in his own party and is sent to some other constituency for contesting the polls by leaders like Suvendu Adhikari will definitely get angry.”