LoP Adhikari criticised Bengal government for enlisting Muslims in OBC list, eliminating Hindus

KOLKATA: West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of manipulating the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list by enlisting Muslims while excluding Hindus.

Referring to a survey conducted by the state government, Adhikari alleged that the administration was preparing a “completely Muslim-specific report.”

He claimed, “This illegal act is being done at the instance of (Chief Secretary) Manoj Pant, who is getting the BDOs and the Imams to include only the Muslims in the list. Even in that case, new fictitious communities are being created to fill up the survey report, while other communities, including the Hindus, are being ignored.”

The state government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would conduct a fresh survey by July to identify OBCs, following a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court revoking the OBC status of 77 Muslim communities that had been included in the category since 2010.

Adhikari claimed that this move was to the detriment of Hindu and other non-Muslim OBC communities, who had not been included in the earlier list.