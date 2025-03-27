Mainstream media are vultures, miscommunication arm of rulers: Kamra ; Maha minister wants to give comedian 'prasad'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra tourism minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said the police should arrest the comedian at the earliest and not test the patience of party workers.

"We have been asked by Shinde to be observe restraint, that is why we are quiet. As Shiv Sena workers, we know how to drag him out from wherever he is hiding, but as ministers we have some restrictions," Desai told reporters.

"We want to tell the police, do not test our patience and nab him from wherever he is, put him in a tyre and give him 'prasad'," the Sena leader added.

In Marathi, the word `prasad' means an offering made to God, but it is also used as a euphemism for punishment.

Kamra on Wednesday dropped a new video from the comedy special, in which he performed a parody of "Hawa Hawai" from "Mr India" to criticise Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her policies.

Kamra shared a screenshot from YouTube on X, which showed "Naya Bharat", his new video, has been blocked due to copyright restrictions and therefore is not visible to viewers. Due to copyright claims, the video will not be able to generate revenue as well.

"Naya Bharat", which also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits, has amassed over 8.2 million views on YouTube in five days.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his comments made in the video.

Mumbai police on Wednesday sent a second summon to Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for his “derogatory remarks” against Shinde.

The notice mentions that Kamra needs to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The first summon to Kamra was issued on Tuesday, asking him to appear before the police.