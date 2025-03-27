MP Congress MLA Rajendra Singh refers to Hindu seers as bulls 'set free by BJP to preach Hindutva'

BHOPAL: BJP accused Congress of "working to end Hindu society" after former deputy speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and veteran Congress MLA Rajendra Singh's controversial statement referring to Hindu seers as bulls.

Addressing a district level Congress meeting in his native Satna district on Wednesday in presence of state Congress president Jitu Patwari, fifth-time legislator from Amarpatan seat Singh questioned BJP's claims of over 66 crore devotees having taken dips at the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagaraj (UP).

“The WhatsApp university has filled people’s minds that 60 crore-plus devotees went to the Maha Kumbh. Being a student of science and an engineer, I can assert on the basis of calculations, that not more than 10-12 crore people went to the Maha Kumbh. But sadhus, sanyasis, Baba Bairagi and Mahamandaleshwar were set free to go and give religious sermons, talk about Hindutva and Sanatan to campaign for the BJP. And these Saands (bulls) are grazing others' fields,” Singh said while addressing the gathering of Congress workers in Satna district in state party president Jitu Patwari’s presence.

“India’s unique identity of Sarva Dharma Sambhav (respect for all religions), secularism and socialism, besides the strength of our constitutional institutions, are all crumbling. This is a major challenge,” he added.