Punjab Assembly witnesses noisy scenes over Bajwa's remarks against Seechewal

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed noisy scenes with the Congress legislators staging a walkout thrice. The House was also adjourned after the treasury benches sought an apology from Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks against environmentalist and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

A resolution censuring Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was was also passed.

The censure motion received support from SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali and suspended Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar.

After the Question Hour, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan on Wednesday criticized Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal and sought his apology when the leader of opposition got up to bring a resolution for recommending Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. But Bajwa today again repeated his remarks and refused to apologise. He expressed displeasure over not being allowed to bring a resolution on Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh.

However, Bajwa said he stood by what he said about Seechewal and alleged that it was a planned attack by the Treasury Benches to suppress his voice. "Is this being done in a planned manner?” Bajwa asked the Speaker, referring to the protest by treasury benches. “I stand by what I said,” Bajwa asserted.

Heated arguments ensued as opposition Congress MLAs and the Treasury Benches traded charges.

Education Minister Bains said that the Punjabis were hurt by Bajwa’s remarks against Seechewal and also MLA Inderjit Kaur sought a censure motion against the leader of opposition.

He said his sentiments have been hurt with Bajwa’s remarks and asked the Congress MLAs whether it was the party’s statement. When Bajwa pressed for allowing him to bring the resolution on Bhagat Singh, the Speaker told the leader of opposition that fifteen days notice was required for bringing a resolution.

"You have to follow the rules. Nobody should cast aspersion on the chair, ” the Speaker told Bajwa.

Amid heated exchanges in the House, Congress MLAs, led by Bajwa, rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the AAP government before staging a walkout.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora also targeted Bajwa for his utterances against Seechewal and called Bajwa’s remarks absurd and ridiculous and dubbed it as an “overreaction” as Seechewal is AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP.

Later, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.