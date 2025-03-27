SC to hear plea seeking FIR against Justice Varma over cash discovery at his residence

NEW DELHI: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, will hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma over allegations linked to a large stash of cash found at his official residence.

The PIL was jointly filed by three lawyers, Mathews J. Nedumpara, Hemali Suresh Kurne, and Rajesh Vishnu Adrekar, and a chartered accountant, Mansha Nimesh Mehta.

The petition challenges the jurisdiction of the three-member committee constituted by the collegium to investigate the incident that occurred on 14 March, when heaps of currency notes were discovered at Justice Varma's residence following a fire.

On Wednesday, lead petitioner Nedumpara urged the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, to list and hear the case urgently, arguing that it involved larger public interest.