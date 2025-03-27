University to prep manpower for co-op societies okayed

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up ‘Tribhuvan Sahkari University’ in Gujarat’s Anand with an aim to create a qualified manpower for co-operative societies.

The university has been named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, who was one of the pioneers of the cooperative movement in India and instrumental in laying the foundation of Amul, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said during a debate on the ‘Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. Amul’s journey started in 1946 and has become the world’s biggest dairy brand with a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore, he said.

The proposed university will also address the long pending issue of capacity building of employees and board members in the cooperative sector in a pan-India and focused manner.

Shah took a swipe at some opposition members for their demand that the university should have been named after Verghese Kurien, associated with the growth of milk cooperatives in Gujarat, saying that Patel was a Congress leader who gave job to Kurien.

According to the Bill, the present education and training infrastructure in the co-operative sector is “grossly inadequate” to meet the present and future demand for qualified manpower and capacity building of existing employees.

