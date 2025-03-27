Uttarakhand Government considers amendments to UCC after concerns over religious freedom

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is considering amendments to certain provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), implemented in January this year, following concerns raised by political parties and organisations over religious freedom and personal autonomy.
According to sources, critics argue that the UCC infringes on private rights, particularly opposing the mandatory registration of live-in relationships. Some groups have also expressed uncertainty regarding inheritance laws under the new code.
A significant decision on these concerns may be taken in an upcoming high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, with the state's Home Department already making preparations in this regard.
A senior official from the Home Department confirmed that discussions are underway about the lack of provisions for registering transgender and same-sex marriages under the UCC.
"Currently, there are no provisions addressing these matters within the UCC," the official said. "As cases begin to emerge, we may need to consider adding specific provisions."
Another pressing issue highlighted by the official is the requirement of an Aadhaar card for marriage registration, which has become a hurdle for couples marrying foreign nationals. "We will need to find a solution to this problem as well," the source stated.
Additionally, the law mandates police notification in cases of live-in relationships, a requirement that does not apply to traditional marriages. "This discrepancy has raised questions that need to be addressed," the official noted.
In response, a High-Power Committee has been set up to explore potential amendments. "We are evaluating the practical challenges that have emerged from the implementation of the UCC," said Additional Secretary Home Nivedita Kukreti.
Naeem Ahmed Qureshi, president of the Uttarakhand Muslim Seva Sangh, criticised the government's measures. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, "Article 30 of the Constitution empowers every citizen with the right to equality, ensuring that everyone is treated equally in the eyes of the law."
"Eighty percent of the provisions of the Hindu Code Bill have been incorporated into the UCC. According to the Constitution of India, Muslims have the right to practise their own laws concerning marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance—rights that are enshrined in our Constitution," he elaborated.
He further asserted, "We are opposed to the UCC in its entirety, as it infringes upon our rights. The UCC represents an attack on India's culture of unity in diversity."