Uttarakhand Government considers amendments to UCC after concerns over religious freedom

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is considering amendments to certain provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), implemented in January this year, following concerns raised by political parties and organisations over religious freedom and personal autonomy.

According to sources, critics argue that the UCC infringes on private rights, particularly opposing the mandatory registration of live-in relationships. Some groups have also expressed uncertainty regarding inheritance laws under the new code.

A significant decision on these concerns may be taken in an upcoming high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, with the state's Home Department already making preparations in this regard.

A senior official from the Home Department confirmed that discussions are underway about the lack of provisions for registering transgender and same-sex marriages under the UCC.

"Currently, there are no provisions addressing these matters within the UCC," the official said. "As cases begin to emerge, we may need to consider adding specific provisions."