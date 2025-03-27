Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani among noted actors, filmmakers to address CPM Congress in Madurai

NEW DELHI: Besides a series of cultural performances featuring renowned artists and groups from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, sessions by popular actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani and Prakash Raj will be a highlight of the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) scheduled in Madurai from April 2 to 6.
Sethupathi starrer ‘Maharaja’ directed by Nithilan Swaminathan registered an impressive box office success in China last year in November; becoming one of the top-grossing Indian films in the country in recent years as it raked close to Rs 100 crore. He is the recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award and two Filmfare awards.
Samuthirakani directed two fantasy comedies Vinodhaya Sitham (2021) and Bro (2023). He also played the role of Vibhishana in the Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man released last year. Raj, known for his Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, has also played memorable roles in Hindi films such as Wanted, Singham and Dabangg 2. He also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.
The party has also invited filmmakers Rajmurugan, Sasikumar, Vetrimaaran, TS Gnanavel and Mari Selvaraj to address the Congress. Sethupathi and Samuthirakani are set to attend the session on the evening of April 4 while Raj will speak the next day.
The venue is the Tamukkam Ground in Madurai. In 1953, the 3rd Congress of the united Communist Party of India (CPI) was also held here. This was also the venue of the 9th Party Congress of the CPM in 1972. With the 24th Party Congress now taking place, Madurai will become the only city in India to host the CPM Party Congress three times.
On April 3, a seminar titled ‘Federalism is the Strength of India’ will be held. The focus will be on the importance of federalism in India’s political structure and how it serves as a binding force for our diverse nation. With distinguished speakers from different states, this seminar will examine the current challenges to federalism and propose ways to strengthen it.
“A celebration of India’s cultural diversity featuring renowned artists and cultural groups from various states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. These performances will showcase the rich cultural heritage of India and its revolutionary traditions,” read a media invitation for the Congress.
On the final day of the Congress, a ‘Red Flag Procession’ is planned which will pass through the streets of Madurai with thousands of volunteers carrying the red flag; symbolizing the party’s commitment to working class solidarity and social justice.
The culmination of the Congress will see addresses by senior party leaders including Polit Bureau member and coordinator Prakash Karat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on crucial issues facing the nation, economic policies, social justice and secularism.