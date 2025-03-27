Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani among noted actors, filmmakers to address CPM Congress in Madurai

NEW DELHI: Besides a series of cultural performances featuring renowned artists and groups from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, sessions by popular actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani and Prakash Raj will be a highlight of the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) scheduled in Madurai from April 2 to 6.

Sethupathi starrer ‘Maharaja’ directed by Nithilan Swaminathan registered an impressive box office success in China last year in November; becoming one of the top-grossing Indian films in the country in recent years as it raked close to Rs 100 crore. He is the recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award and two Filmfare awards.

Samuthirakani directed two fantasy comedies Vinodhaya Sitham (2021) and Bro (2023). He also played the role of Vibhishana in the Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man released last year. Raj, known for his Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, has also played memorable roles in Hindi films such as Wanted, Singham and Dabangg 2. He also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has also invited filmmakers Rajmurugan, Sasikumar, Vetrimaaran, TS Gnanavel and Mari Selvaraj to address the Congress. Sethupathi and Samuthirakani are set to attend the session on the evening of April 4 while Raj will speak the next day.