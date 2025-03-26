Fresh faces in line for politburo vacancies as CPM prepares for top brass reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gearing up for its 24th Party Congress next week, the CPM is preparing for a major churning of its top brass. In a hitherto unprecedented scenario, half of the politburo (PB) is set to give way to fresh faces.

Going by the age criteria, and with a position left vacant by the demise of general secretary Sitaram Yechury, there will be eight vacancies in the PB. In the 17-member PB, seven leaders have crossed the upper age limit of 75. This includes PB coordinator Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, women leaders Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali, West Bengal leader Surjya Kanta Mishra, and ex-TN secretary G Ramakrishnan.

Of these, Pinarayi is expected to get an exemption. At the recently concluded central committee meet, there were demands that a few seniors be given relaxation, considering the country’s political scenario. Women leaders are of the view that Brinda, being a known name, should be retained.

“It has almost been confirmed that Pinarayi, being the CPM’s only CM, will be retained in the PB -- either via exemption or as a permanent invitee. But the leadership doesn’t seem flexible about age-relaxation for other leaders, be it Brinda or anyone else. Prakash too seems to have made up his mind to exit,” a CC member told TNIE.

New general secretary

The successor to Yechury as the new general secretary will be the most keenly watched aspect. Going by seniority, a couple of names including that of ex-Andhra Pradesh state secretary B V Raghavulu and senior Kerala leader M A Baby are doing the rounds. There are reports that the party may consider Kisan Sabha leader Ashok Dhawale, who was inducted into the PB in 2022, for the post.

A section within the party has demanded that Brinda be made the party chief. They feel it’s high time the party received a woman secretary.

“There were discussions to this effect after Yechury’s demise. But it was pointed out that giving her or anyone else the charge at the time would send out a message of pre-empting someone else. That’s why Prakash was chosen as the coordinator,” another CC member said.