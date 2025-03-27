Why many compelled to take 'Dunki route' if India truly has strong global standing: Opposition in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Thursday raised concerns over the deportation of Indian citizens from the US in chains and handcuffs, questioning why many are compelled to take the 'Dunki route' if India truly has a strong global standing.

The 'Dunki route' refers to an illegal migration pathway used by people attempting to enter countries like the US, Canada, and Europe without proper documentation, often facilitated by human smuggling networks.

The comments were made during the debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha which seeks to streamline services related to immigration and the entry, exit, and stay of foreigners in India.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai criticized the government's claims of India's rising global stature, citing the decline in the country's passport ranking.

"In 2014, our passport ranking was 76. Now, after 10 years of so-called progress, it has slipped to 85. What does that say about our global strength," he asked.

Rai also pointed to the deportation of Indian youths under the pretext of illegal immigration, questioning why the government remained silent.

"Agar desh ka danka baj raha hai desh ki vyavastha itni achi hai toh dunki route se jaane ki koi zarurat nahi thi.....ek bhi American pakda jaata hai toh usko bhi aap hathkadi mein wapis bheja jaata hai ("If the country's success is being widely recognized and its system is so good, then there was no need to use the 'Dunki route'... If even a single American is caught, will you also send them back in handcuffs," he said.

"Our young people were sent back in handcuffs, right after the prime minister's visit to the US. If India's standing was truly strong, why would people still resort to illegal routes?" he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray also referred to the struggles of Indians taking illegal routes to migrate to the US.

"If you have seen Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki', you will understand how much hardship people endure to reach America for a better life," he said.

"But the way America sent our people back, with their hands and feet shackled, was a national insult. An American Air Force plane dropped deported Indians in Chandigarh, yet we remained silent. The government has failed to stop this humiliation," he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also raised concerns about the treatment of deported Indians.

"On the international stage, we have seen how our citizens are being deported in inhumane conditions," she warned.

She also pointed to India's decline in the global passport index.

"In 2006, India ranked 71st, reflecting a more favourable global standing. Now, it has dropped to 85th, making global mobility a challenge for most citizens," she said.