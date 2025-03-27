With grassroots revival in mind, Congress holds first meeting of district chiefs in years

Congress' publicity department head Pawan Khera later told reporters the meeting carried forward the decision of the 2022 Udaipur Chintan Shivir that DCCs should be made strong and effective.

Today a big step has been taken in that direction, he said, adding the AICC is going to make decisions on economically empowering DCCs.

Khera said four presentations were made at the meeting: Sasikanth Senthili on the organsational structure, Khera himself made one on behalf of the communication department, Supriya Shrinate on social media and Vijay Inder Singla on how party's property can be used effectively in districts.

The meeting was also addressed by senior leaders including AICC treasurer Ajay Maken. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal was also present.

In his inaugural address, Kharge said INDIA bloc parties fought unitedly against the BJP and its allies, restricting them to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Had the Congress got 20-30 seats more, an alternative government would have been formed, he said.

Calling the DCC chiefs the first line of party' defence at the ground, he said their inputs will be crucial in planning the party's strategy.

"Our 'Save Constitution' campaign exposed BJP-RSS' secret desire to change the Constitution. Today, the BJP is short of majority and dependent on two allies. A prime minister who arrogantly claimed (they would win) 400 seats was dealt a significant blow by us," Kharge said.

"The Congress Party secured almost 100 seats. If we had worked harder, we could have gained 20-30 more seats. A gain of these many seats could have led to the formation of an alternative government in the country," Kharge said at the meeting.

"Had we achieved this, we could have halted the systematic assault on our independent institutions, democracy, and the Constitution," he said.

He said the Congress' battle against the BJP and the RSS continues both inside and outside Parliament.

"We must take this fight to the streets."

Appreciating the role of the DCC chiefs, he said, "You are not just our messengers, but the generals of the Congress Party, leading from the front on the ground. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi ji and I recognised the need for direct communication with you."

It is essential to appoint the most capable, committed, and hardworking individuals to these positions rather than making selections based on the recommendations of the local leaders, he said.