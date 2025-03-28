DMK to be uprooted in next TN polls; no injustice in delimitation: Amit Shah

Shah stated that according to the National Education Policy (NEP), primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue. "I have asked the DMK to impart technical education like medical and engineering education in Tamil. But they have not started it. They have not translated the books into Tamil," he said.

He further claimed that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions in central universities is conducted in 13 languages but not in Tamil due to the DMK’s opposition.

Shah also took a swipe at the ruling party, suggesting that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was promoting "dynastic politics" by positioning his son, state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as his successor.

Asked about the DMK’s opposition to the upcoming delimitation exercise for Lok Sabha constituencies, Shah dismissed it as election-driven rhetoric.

"Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption and now, they have suddenly woken up.

"I can tell you that no injustice will be done to anyone in delimitation (when it is done). There is not even a 0.0001 per cent chance (of injustice to anyone)," he said.

On the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Shah said discussions were ongoing. "When the right time comes, we will disclose it," he said.