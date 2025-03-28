DMK to be uprooted in next TN polls; no injustice in delimitation: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu, once considered a progressive state, has fallen into chaos due to the policies of the DMK government, and people are ready to uproot it in the next Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah accused the DMK of corruption, which he claimed was driving industries and young people out of the state. He expressed confidence that the NDA would form the next government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 polls.
"Tamil Nadu, once considered the most progressive state of south India, has fallen prey to chaos due to the policies of the DMK government, because of which the public is extremely upset. An NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in the coming election," he said.
The home minister also alleged that the DMK was "anti-Tamil" as it had not introduced medical and engineering education in the Tamil language. "The DMK government, which has not started medical and engineering courses in Tamil, is actually anti-Tamil," he said.
Shah stated that according to the National Education Policy (NEP), primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue. "I have asked the DMK to impart technical education like medical and engineering education in Tamil. But they have not started it. They have not translated the books into Tamil," he said.
He further claimed that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions in central universities is conducted in 13 languages but not in Tamil due to the DMK’s opposition.
Shah also took a swipe at the ruling party, suggesting that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was promoting "dynastic politics" by positioning his son, state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as his successor.
Asked about the DMK’s opposition to the upcoming delimitation exercise for Lok Sabha constituencies, Shah dismissed it as election-driven rhetoric.
"Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption and now, they have suddenly woken up.
"I can tell you that no injustice will be done to anyone in delimitation (when it is done). There is not even a 0.0001 per cent chance (of injustice to anyone)," he said.
On the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Shah said discussions were ongoing. "When the right time comes, we will disclose it," he said.