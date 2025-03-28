Gujarat’s public health system in crisis with doctor shortages, incomplete projects, reveals CAG report

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's public health system is facing a severe crisis, as the 2024 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Public Health Infrastructure reveals significant deficiencies in health services.

The report flagged doctor vacancies, missing specialists, vacant nursing faculty posts, hospitals lacking resources, services being patchu and most projects remained incomplete.

The CAG Report noted, "The State lacks a human resource policy for public health institutions, fueling an alarming shortage of doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Despite hiring 9,983 healthcare workers between 2016-22, vacancies stood at 23%, 6%, and 23% respectively as of March 2022. In 22 districts, over a quarter of doctor posts remained unfilled, while 19 districts faced a similar crisis for paramedics."

According to the CAG Report, Gujarat's public health system is grappling with severe shortages of specialist doctors. Vacancy rates are alarmingly high, reaching 28% in Maternal and Child Health Centers (MCHs), 36% in District Hospitals (DHs), and a staggering 51% in Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs). In DHs alone, 18% of doctor positions, 7% of nursing posts, and 46% of paramedic slots remain vacant. The National Health Mission scheme also faces significant challenges, with 18% of its 8,208 sanctioned posts lying vacant.

Nursing Colleges and Schools are suffering from a 76% shortage of teaching staff, far below the norms set by the Indian Nursing Council. This lack of personnel is taking a toll on crucial patient services.

Four out of five test-checked MCHs lacked five to twelve registration counters, and four of 19 DHs operated with just a single registration desk. Only 10 of 19 DHs provided all essential OPD services, while inpatient care and emergency services were only partially available in 13 out of 19 DHs.