INDIA rallies behind Rahul on ‘LoP not allowed to speak’

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress flagged the ‘denial of opportunity’ for Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House, a delegation of INDIA alliance leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the Union government’s alleged disregard of Parliamentary procedures.

The delegation included the Congress’ Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, General Secretary K C Venugopal, Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party), A Raja (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP).

“The Speaker referred to Rule 349 and said the members and the LoP must follow this. What specific incident he was referring to was not clear. There was politicisation and propaganda over the Speaker’s remarks. We apprised the Speaker of how his remarks had been politicised outside,” Gogoi told reporters after the meeting.

The leaders raised many issues in the memorandum, including denying Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak in the House. “The present government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested.