Indian Army’s kamikaze-role anti-tank munition drone developed and tested

NEW DELHI: Drawing lessons from the rising effectiveness of armed FPV drones against tanks in the Ukraine-Russia war, the Indian Army has developed its First-Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition — a first-of-its-kind project in the force.

The drone meant for "tactical drone warfare" has been successfully developed, tested, and validated in collaboration with the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh. The initiative was launched in August 2024.

The Army on Friday said that success was achieved after "extensive research, development, and trials to enhance the capabilities of low-cost, high-impact aerial strike systems."

"The drones developed in the Pathankot area cost around Rs 1,40,000/- per drone," the Army added. "Five of them have been inducted and 95 being subsequently procured."

The drone has been developed by Major Cephas Chetan of the Army in conjunction with a TBRL team, led by Dr Raghvendra.

In-House drone fabrication facility

The FPV drone was entirely assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, which has fabricated over 100 drones within the formation as of March 2025. Rising Star is the Indian Army's Corps.

This self-reliant approach, as per the Army "ensured complete control over build quality, component integration, and real-time modifications as per TBRL directives."

It also "optimized structural integrity, weight distribution, and flight dynamics, making the drone highly manoeuvrable and efficient for operational deployment.”

Focus on safety of payload and its deployment

To enhance operator safety, a dual-safety mechanism has been incorporated into the payload system. This prevents accidental detonation during transport, handling, and flight, significantly increasing reliability and minimising risks for pilots and personnel handling the drone.

The trigger mechanism has been meticulously designed to align with the dual safety features, ensuring that the payload can only be armed and deployed under strictly controlled conditions. It is activated exclusively by the pilot via the radio controller, eliminating premature detonation and ensuring precise execution during missions. Additionally, a live feedback relay system provides the pilot with real-time payload status updates through the FPV goggles, enabling informed decision-making while flying the drone.

Trials and validation ensured success

The system underwent rigorous trials, beginning with explosive testing, followed by aerial vehicle assessments and trigger system evaluations.

"Each phase was validated by TBRL scientists, confirming the drone effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability in payload delivery. The successful results mark this first-of-its-kind FPV drone project as a game-changing force multiplier in modern tactical engagements," the Army said.