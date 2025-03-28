Jaipur expands municipal boundaries for the first time in 30 years, incorporates 80 villages

JAIPUR: For the first time in 30 years, Jaipur's municipal boundaries have been expanded. The Department of Autonomous Governance released a notification on Thursday, officially extending the limits of both Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporations.

According to the 2011 census, this expansion brings an additional population of approximately 1.29 lakh into the Greater Municipal Corporation and around 25,000 into the Heritage Municipal Corporation. A total of 80 revenue villages are now part of the city's jurisdiction. The highest number of newly added 46 villages are from the Sanganer subdivision, while 26 belong to the Jaipur subdivision and 8 to Amer. A proposal for formal approval has been sent to the government.

Currently, these villages fall within the ring road boundary. With this expansion, an estimated 1.75 lakh residents will now be under the urban municipal framework, increasing the reach and responsibilities of the municipal corporations.

Evolution of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Boundaries

Jaipur Municipal Corporation was established in 1994 after transitioning from the Jaipur Municipal Council. Despite ward restructuring over the years, the city's boundaries remained unchanged until now.

1994: The municipal corporation was divided into 70 wards.

2004: The first restructuring increased the wards from 70 to 77.

2014: Another reorganization raised the number from 77 to 91, but the city's territorial limits remained the same.

2019: The then Ashok Gehlot-led administration split the Jaipur Municipal Corporation into two—Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage. The number of wards in Jaipur Greater rose to 150, while Jaipur Heritage had 100, totaling 250 wards.